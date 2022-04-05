The Garden Club of Richmond traveled by bus on a field trip to Galveston last week. They enjoyed breakfast and mimosa’s on the ride along with some fun karaoke. Their first stop was Maas Nursery located in Seabrook where they heard some of their history and were given information about the 8 acre nursery layout. Many plants were purchased there. The next stop was lunch at Topwater Grill, water front in San Leon where they enjoyed a variety of seafood lunch options. Upon arrival in Galveston the former Oleander Society President, Lydia Miller, boarded the bus for a tour of her city pointing out various architectural styles and gardens in the city. The group toured the beautiful Harris Garden and gazebo. They were also able to tour an 1897 constructed historic storm survivor private home where they marveled over the original features, architecture and construction of the home. After checking into the historic Tremont House Hotel, the group made their way to Gaido’s, a Galveston tradition since 1911 for dinner in the Yucra room.
On the second day of their trip they toured the Bryan Museum and experienced the epic story of Texas and the American West! The museum houses a beautiful collection of original art, artifacts and a large saddle collection. The Sunflower Bakery and Café was the next stop where the group enjoyed a selection of down- home American meals. Shopping the historic Galveston Strand was the afternoon activity where they found antiques, clothing boutiques, curio shops and sweet treats. Dinner was arranged at Rudy and Paco’s where they have been serving seafood and prime steaks with a Latin flair for 22 years.
On their final day they shopped a bit more in the morning and then had lunch on the porch at Katie’s Seafood House on the wharf. After lunch they toured two more privately owned historic storm survivor homes where they learned what the owners knew of the history of these homes and pointed out interior changes that had been made while keeping the original character of these wonderful homes. The trip would not be complete without one more stop, family owned Jimbo’s Nursery in Santa Fe. The nursery had a wide selection of succulents. Many club members purchased plants filling the baggage compartment of the bus. Members agreed it was good to be able to go on a trip again.
