Fort Bend residents will be privy to a new home show and a gift market coming to the area next month, which its producer said was created specifically for residents of southern Fort Bend County.
Robyn Cade, the president of RJC Productions and producer of the flourishing Katy Home & Garden Show, said the Fort Bend Home & Garden Show will focus on home improvement, decorating, interior design, landscapes, and outdoor entertainment.
The show is designed to be inspirational, demonstrating the possibilities of remodeling and modernizing homes, by giving residents access to hundreds of home design, renovation, and trend-setting experts who will present their ideas. Cade notes these experts range in expertise from windows, doors, floors, kitchens, and baths to décor, outdoor living areas, landscape, spas, roofing, and remodeling.
Attendees will explore a slate of how-to seminars such as, how to create a mouthwatering charcuterie board with The Cheese Chica, and the event will present an entire building “dedicated to the foodie in all of us,” with bountiful food and wine samples.
The two-day event will also offer the Winter Gift Market which will feature a wide range of specialty gifts and décor including farmhouse décor, clothing, jewelry, monogram children accessories, and handmade local crafts including hand-blown glass.
The first Fort Bend Home & Garden Show will run January 15-16, 2022 at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 TX-36 S in Rosenberg.
Ticket prices are $7 for adults, and free for children 12 years old and younger. The show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 15 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 16. Attendees also have the opportunity to register for a $250 shopping spree by visiting ftbendhomeandgardenshow.com.
With 25 years of experience producing home and garden shows, Cade said she recognized the value of developing a high-quality home show for residents in suburban areas.
“I’m a busy mom living in a large metropolitan area. Spending hours in the car to travel downtown to attend a home show is not my idea of a relaxing way to spend a day,” she said. “Our shows are meant to bring experts under one roof to help busy homeowners and prospective homeowners find the inspiration to create the homes of their dreams.
“Part of that is being able to shop, visit and explore in a convenient way — with access to high-quality expertise right in your own neighborhood,” she stressed.
“The Fort Bend area is one of the fastest growing areas in the U.S. My husband and I are firm believers in the importance of home and family life. So, we wanted to help families in the Fort Bend area the same way we started helping the families in Katy 16 years ago — by creating an event close to home where you don’t even have to pay for parking.”
Cade said the Fort Bend Home & Garden Show will meet the rapidly increasing trend in home remodeling and DIY projects.
“Baby boomers may now find themselves as empty nesters with disposal incomes to refurbish, redecorate and reinvest in their homes, creating beautiful living spaces which reflect their individual personalities and an emphasis on entertaining at home,” Cade explained. “If a homeowner has decided this is their forever home, aging-in-place options also come into play.”
And with the new year approaching, Cade remarks this is the time of year when people want to “de-clutter and renew” their homes, plus low-interest rates can make remodeling affordable, thus encouraging more people to modernize their homes.
“Research shows that investing in your home pays for itself in the long haul, particularly with kitchen and bathroom remodels,” Cade said, adding that energy-efficient remodeling or upgrades, can also lower heating and cooling bills by replacing outdated windows and doors with energy-efficient ones.
“Whatever the reason someone chooses to update a home, our show is intended to be one-stop shopping for ease and to inspire,” she said. “The trend isn’t limited to just baby boomers. We’re seeing it in all generations of homeowners.
“There’s a renewed sense of the importance of home and family life.”
