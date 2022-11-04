The Fort Bend Art Center to celebrate authors and illustrators during unique book signing event

The Fort Bend Art Center is located on Ave. G in Historic Downtown Rosenberg. Its mural was painted by Rosenberg artist Cisco.

Since her peers often use their skills to illustrate and design books, Richmond artist Nina Struthers is setting the stage for a public event that will offer them a chance to showcase their book illustrations or writings.

The event, suitably called The Book Signing & Meet and Greet, will feature more than a dozen creators whose works cover several topics.

“We want the community to know that there are plenty of talented and creative authors and illustrators right here in Fort Bend County and [the surrounding] area,” said Struthers, who is also the marketing director of the Fort Bend Art Center.

The Book Signing is set for noon to 6 p.m. on Nov. 26 at The Fort Bend Art Center (2012 Ave. G in Rosenberg) and coincides with Small Business Saturday, which Struthers said was intentional.

“Many artists commonly have their own businesses,” Struthers said, explaining that holding the book signing on Small Business Saturday will help local artists promote or sell their work.

As the center’s marketing director and an Art League Fort Bend member, Struthers is adamant about getting recognition for Fort Bend artists and encouraging the community to support the knacks of established and budding creators.

In September, the art center hosted its Art & Antiques Walk during the 5th Annual Ride to Rosenberg community car show.

