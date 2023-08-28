Happy 13th anniversary to my one and only Wade Goates. I pray for him every day that he has put up with me. Love you to the moon and back. Thank you for being you and putting up with all my adventures and craziness! Thirteen will be our best year yet! It’s my favorite number. I thank God we had great weather on our wedding since we got married on the beach. I believe linen is the traditional gift for 13, but right now, I would settle for some rain.
How about those boys down the road! It was so exciting watching them and having them represent not only Needville, but the entire Fort Bend County! You made us proud. Hold your heads high and enjoy the victories. Join them Saturday September 9, 2023, at Bluejay Stadium from 5-7 p.m. Admission is free. Bayou Boys will have a concession stand set up. Donations will be accepted in exchange for food & drinks. Donation boxes will be set up at the stadium entrances. Donations will go to the Needville Little League. They hope to see you there to celebrate their accomplishments.
The Village of Pleak City Hall office will be closed Monday, September 4, 2023, for Labor Day. Office will reopen on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
I look forward to hearing from you and sharing stories of your plans for the summer, your children’s school accomplishments OR good news from your neighborhood or your church. You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com with any news that you would like to share.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.