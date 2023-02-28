The Black Cowboy Museum is having its second annual Cowboy Hall of Fame Inductee Ceremony and Banquet on March 24.
The 2023 inductees are Calvin Greely Sr. of Texas, Harold Miller of South Carolina, Jeff Cook of Texas, Gary Richards of Texas, Sherman Richardson of Texas and David Solomon of Texas.
The Black Cowboy Museum Cowboy Hall of Fame Inductee Ceremony and Banquet will be take place from 5-9 p.m. at the Rosenberg Civic Center in Rosenberg.
Master of ceremony will be Harold Cash.
The barbecue dinner will be catered.
Larry Callies and the Bronco Band will provide music.
Individual tickets are $60.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.