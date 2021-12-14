The Texas Public Employees Association (TPEA), the largest nonunion, nonpartisan association for active and retired Texas state employees, recently honored Texas Senator Lois Kolkhorst with an award for providing valuable support in restoring the Employees Retirement System (ERS) pension fund.
“We are happy to recognize Senator Kolkhorst for providing valuable support in tackling the pension debt,” said Executive Director Ann Bishop. “We are thankful to Senator Kolkhorst for ensuring that the over 10,000 essential Texas employees and retirees of her district and of the entire state maintain their well-deserved pensions.”
TPEA was instrumental in the creation of the ERS pension fund and health insurance for state employees and retirees. Most recently, the association lobbied for the additional monies necessary to both address an almost $15B debt and move the ERS pension fund toward actuarial soundness.
