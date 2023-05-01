Texas Master Naturalists offering free monthly program on bats

The Coastal Prairie Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists is hosting their free May Program: “It’s all about Bats!” in person at the Rosenberg Center on Thursday, May 4.
The featured speaker, Mary Warwick, received international notoriety when she rescued 1,600 freezing bats this past winter.
She would like the public to know that bats aren’t the creatures of horror movies and Halloween. They are very gentle and social animals who eat insects and help keep our ecosystem in balance.
Texas is home to 32 of the 47 bat species found in the U.S., making us the battiest state in the Union and Houston is home to at least 8 species of bats.
Mary will introduce the public to their quiet neighbors, tell tthem about the amazing things bats do, and show them how to create a place for bats in their yards.
She will also share what it’s like to have 1,600 bats in your attic while hosting holiday guests.
Warwick is the Wildlife Director of the Houston Humane Society’s Wildlife Department (previously TWRC Wildlife Center).
