Texas Instruments visits TSTC in Fort Bend County for employer spotlight

ROSENBERG —Representatives from Dallas-based Texas Instruments visited with more than 30 students at Texas State Technical College’s Fort Bend County campus on Wednesday, March 8.
Students in attendance were from a variety of programs, including Electrical Power and Controls, Industrial Systems and Robotics and Industrial Controls Technology.
The representatives highlighted the benefits of working with Texas Instruments, covering topics such as pay, schedules, day-to-day activities, and workload. The students asked questions throughout the presentation and talked with the representatives one-on-one afterwards.
“There is so much opportunity not just for growth, but to be able to explore different things within your field over your career,” said Laura Lynn De Loache, a recruiting manager for Texas Instruments. “We always say you can go broader, deeper or higher.”
Texas Instruments is a regular visitor to TSTC’s campuses throughout the state, appearing at job fairs held and at spotlight events. De Loache said TSTC students have a greater hunger for knowledge than other schools they visit.
“People come here [to TSTC] because they want a technical career,” she said. “They want to learn, they want to do cool things and that’s something we are excited to provide and see the students be successful in.”
James O’Day, a student in the Electrical Power and Controls program, had already been through the interview process with Texas Instruments before attending the spotlight.
