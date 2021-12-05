Texas Instruments pitches career options to TSTC students

Texas State Technical College students have the opportunity to be part of something big.
TSTC’s Career Services department hosted a virtual industry spotlight event Wednesday, Dec. 1, alongside Texas Instruments, which hopes to hire for a number of positions.
“We hope that you find something that interests you,” said Katie Peebles, an engineer and supervisor who has been with the company for 21 years. “It’s a great opportunity. I hope that we’re your choice.”
Students and instructors from TSTC’s Computer Networking and Systems Administration, Computer Programming Technology, Cybersecurity, Diesel Equipment Technology, Drafting and Design, Electrical Power and Controls, HVAC Technology and Industrial Systems programs attended the virtual event.
During the spotlight, Peebles and her colleague, Jimmy Carter, another engineer, detailed everything from shift schedules, benefits and growth potential within the company to the overall vision of Texas Instruments.
“Here at Texas Instruments, we want to change the world,” Carter said. “We’re a technology-driven company. We’re shaping the future of electronics.”
Texas Instruments, which is headquartered in Dallas, employs about 30,000 workers around the globe. The company makes analog and embedded processing chips for industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communication equipment and enterprise systems.
Founded in 1930, Texas Instruments earned $14.46 billion in revenue last year.
“As we look at the industry today, we know there’s a big demand,” Carter said. “There’s a shortage of computer chips. We’re doing our part — 80% of TI’s wafers are produced internally.”
A majority of the work at Texas Instruments takes place inside clean rooms, where technicians and engineers don “bunny suits” — or coveralls — gloves and other gear to protect the sensitive products they are making, the tools they are using, and themselves.
Texas Instruments looks to hire entry-level technicians in a variety of focus areas, including product, process, equipment, facilities and engineering technicians, from TSTC’s pool of highly trained talent.
“You’re going to come in with your foundational knowledge, and we’re going to build on that,” Peebles said, describing on-the-job and peer-to-peer training — as well as a tuition reimbursement program for continuing education.
There is a range of tiers for growth within the technician positions, she added. The higher the tier, the higher the pay — and the responsibilities. The highest level of technician will be expected to balance core daily duties with special projects, including maintenance, installation and other requirements.
“It’s whatever path someone wants to go down,” Peebles said. “Really, the sky’s the limit.”
Registration for the spring semester at TSTC is underway. Learn more at tstc.edu.
