ROSENBERG — Texana Center is proud to announce a significant leap forward in behavioral health services for Fort Bend and the surrounding area. The Texas Department of Health and Human Services recently designated Texana as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC). This certification affirms Texana Center’s commitment to high quality services and accessibility, as well as operating as an integrated behavioral health clinic that supports the Texas CCBHC Criteria and the Texas Statewide Behavioral Health Strategic Plan. To successfully achieve this certification, Texana Center demonstrated the adoption of the Texas CCBHC criteria as well as directly providing a set of 9 core services that meet criteria in the 6 distinct categories of: Availability and Accessibility of Services, Care Coordination, Scope of Services, Quality and Other Reporting, Staffing, and Organizational Authority.
The core services are trauma-informed and culturally and linguistically appropriate based on the unique and diverse populations served. Care is coordinated using person centered treatment planning using the client’s strengths and preferences for their unique goals. Care Coordination is the “lynchpin” of the CCBHC model of care and Texana Center is committed to providing and coordinating holistic care to achieve the best outcomes for the individuals served.
The Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) model is the national gold standard of integrated behavioral healthcare with a proven track record of improving health outcomes nationwide including Texas.
“Texana Center embarked on this process to demonstrate our commitment to the communities and individuals we serve and to continue to provide improved access to care, coordination of care with our community partners and integrated care including substance use disorder services.” said Shena Ureste, Director of Behavioral Healthcare Services at Texana Center. “This certification allows Texana Center to continue the consistency of quality care and be eligible for potential future state and federal funding opportunities.”
As the Local Mental Health Authority (LMHA), Texana Center is the largest and most comprehensive provider of behavioral healthcare services in the six county area served which includes Fort Bend, Wharton, Matagorda, Waller, Austin and Colorado counties. Annually, Texana Center provides behavioral healthcare services to over 8,000 residents of the catchment area. For over 20 years, Texana Center has provided a broad array of services to individuals with mental health challenges.
Texana Center is a 501(c) 3 public, not for profit, organization that provides behavioral healthcare and developmental disabilities services to residents of a six county area that includes Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Matagorda, Waller, and Wharton Counties. Texana Center has its headquarters in Rosenberg in Fort Bend County. Texana serves over 14,000 clients each year in its array of service programs that are located in each of the six counties, covering about 6,000 square miles. Texana Center is designated by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission as the Local Mental Health Authority and Local Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Authority for the six counties above. Texana Center is a member of the Texas Council of Community Services, the National Council for Behavioral Healthcare Services, and Mental Health Corporations of America.
