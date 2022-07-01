Fort Bend County Libraries offers programs specifically designed for high school-aged teens in grades 9 through 12. The programs provide fun and challenging opportunities for these young adults, who are also encouraged to become active participants in designing and orchestrating new activities for teens in the library system.
In July, George Memorial Library in Richmond will present the following programs for the Young Adult community.
Young Adult Book Club – Wednesday, July 13, 4:00-5:00 pm, Room 2B. Teen readers in grades 9 through 12 will have the opportunity to meet with others who share the same love for great books, and have a lively discussion on the reasons a book or its characters were liked or disliked. Those attending the book-club meeting in July are invited to talk about Winterwood, written by Shea Ernshaw. This title is available in print; call the library to check availability of additional print copies.
Young Adult Advisory Council – Wednesday, July 20, 4:00-5:00 pm, Room 2B. Teens in grades 9 through 12 are invited to express ideas, organize upcoming activities, and suggest new programs and books that would be of interest to young adults at the library. Earn volunteer/service hours and meet new friends while helping to shape the future of library services for teens! The YA Advisory Council meets on the 3rd Wednesday of every month.
These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455).
George Memorial Library is located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
