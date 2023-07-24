Fort Bend County Libraries offers programs specifically designed for high school-aged teens entering grades 9 through 12. The programs provide fun and challenging opportunities for these young adults, who are also encouraged to become active participants in designing and orchestrating new activities for teens in the library system.
Teens can earn volunteer-service hours by participating in FBCL’s Young Adult Advisory Councils, where they can express ideas, help organize upcoming activities, and suggest new programs and books that would be of interest to teens at the library. The August schedule of Young Adult Advisory Council meetings is as follows:
George Memorial Library (Richmond) -- Thursday, August 10, 6:00-7:00 pm, Room 2C.
In addition to the Young Adult Advisory Council meetings, Fort Bend County Libraries will offer the following Young Adult (YA) book clubs and other programs for the teen community.
Research & Study Skills for Young Adults
· Homework-Help Resources – Tuesday, August 8, 10:15 am, University Branch Library (14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land).
Learn about FBCL resources to help students of all ages to complete assignments, study, and take practice tests. Registration required.
YA: Prepping for the Digital SAT – Saturday, August 12, 12:00 noon-1:00 pm, First Colony Branch Library (2121 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land).
Amanda Fernee, Center Director from C2 Education, will talk about the new digital format that the SAT will be launching in 2024, along with several content changes. Learn about the new test structure and timeline, what is changing and what is staying the same, who needs to prepare for the SAT college-entrance exam, and more. This program is recommended for high school sophomores and their parents.
· Information Literacy: Read Between the Lines – Thursday, August 31, 6:00-7:00 pm, George Memorial Library (1001 Golfview, Richmond).
Teens will learn how to locate, evaluate, and use information to make informed decisions and participate effectively in a real world filled with fake news.
Game & Craft Days for Young Adults
· YA Game Day: Card Games – Thursday, August 3, 3:00-4:45 pm, University Branch Library (14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land).
Teens are invited to participate in an afternoon of playing card games. Discover some old favorites as well as newer games, as well.
· YA Game Night – Thursdays, August 3 and 17, 6:00-7:00 pm, George Memorial Library (1001 Golfview, Richmond).
A variety of board games, video games, card games, and chess sets will be available, but those attending are welcome to bring their own favorites games, as well. Snacks will be provided courtesy of the Friends of the George Memorial Library.
The activities are free and open to the public. Some of the activities require registration. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select the library, and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
