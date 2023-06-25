Fort Bend County Libraries offers programs specifically designed for high school-aged teens entering grades 9 through 12. The programs provide fun and challenging opportunities for these young adults, who are also encouraged to become active participants in designing and orchestrating new activities for teens in the library system.

Teens can earn volunteer-service hours by participating in FBCL’s Young Adult Advisory Councils, where they can express ideas, help organize upcoming activities, and suggest new programs and books that would be of interest to teens at the library.

The Young Adult Advisory Council at George Memorial Library will meet on Thursday, July 13, from 6-7 p.m., in Room 2C of the library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.

In addition to the Young Adult Advisory Council meeting, Fort Bend County Libraries will offer the following Young Adult (YA) programs and activities for the teen community.

Research & Study Skills for Young Adults

YA: Prepping for the Digital SAT – Saturday, July 8, noon-1 p.m., First Colony Branch Library, 2121 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land.

Amanda Fernee, Center Director from C2 Education, will talk about the new digital format that the SAT will be launching in 2024, along with several content changes. Learn about the new test structure and timeline, what is changing and what is staying the same, who needs to prepare for the SAT college-entrance exam, and more. This program is recommended for high school sophomores and their parents.

