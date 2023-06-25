Fort Bend County Libraries offers programs specifically designed for high school-aged teens entering grades 9 through 12. The programs provide fun and challenging opportunities for these young adults, who are also encouraged to become active participants in designing and orchestrating new activities for teens in the library system.
Teens can earn volunteer-service hours by participating in FBCL’s Young Adult Advisory Councils, where they can express ideas, help organize upcoming activities, and suggest new programs and books that would be of interest to teens at the library.
The Young Adult Advisory Council at George Memorial Library will meet on Thursday, July 13, from 6-7 p.m., in Room 2C of the library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
In addition to the Young Adult Advisory Council meeting, Fort Bend County Libraries will offer the following Young Adult (YA) programs and activities for the teen community.
Research & Study Skills for Young Adults
YA: Prepping for the Digital SAT – Saturday, July 8, noon-1 p.m., First Colony Branch Library, 2121 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land.
Amanda Fernee, Center Director from C2 Education, will talk about the new digital format that the SAT will be launching in 2024, along with several content changes. Learn about the new test structure and timeline, what is changing and what is staying the same, who needs to prepare for the SAT college-entrance exam, and more. This program is recommended for high school sophomores and their parents.
· Research Skills: MLA Citations – Tuesday, July 11, 10:15 a.m, University Branch Library, 14010 University Blvd., Sugar Land.
Learn how to use MS Word to create a template for a document in the MLA-style format. Examples of highly-used MLA references will be presented. Registration required.
· Research Skills: APA Citations – Tuesday, July 18, 10:15 a.m., University Branch Library, 14010 University Blvd., Sugar Land.
Learn how to use MS Word to create a template for a document in the APA-style format. Examples of highly-used APA references will be presented. Registration required.
Game & Craft Days for Young Adults
· YA Movie Day – Thursday, July 6, 3-4:30 p.m., University Branch Library, 14010 University Blvd., Sugar Land.
Watch a screening of the 2003 teen comedy film starring Amanda Bynes and Colin Firth about an American teenager who travels to London to meet her estranged father, only to discover the challenges of fitting in with his high-society family. This movie is rated PG.
· YA Game Night – Thursdays, July 6 and 20, 6-7 p.m., George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview, Richmond.
A variety of board games, video games, card games, and chess sets will be available, but those attending are welcome to bring their own favorites games, as well. Snacks will be provided courtesy of the Friends of the George Memorial Library.
· YA Game Day: Cards Against Humanity, Family Edition – Thursday, July 20, 3-4:45 p.m., University Branch Library, 14010 University Blvd., Sugar Land.
Teens are invited to participate in an afternoon of playing Cards Against Humanity, Family Edition, in which players fill in the blanks on black playing cards, with outrageous words and phrases from white playing cards, resulting in hilarious combinations. Players then vote on their favorite responses.
Teen Tabletop Gaming – Friday, July 28, 3-4 p.m., Albert George Branch Library, 9230 Gene St., Needville.
A variety of tabletop and board games will be available, but those attending are welcome to bring their own favorites games, as well. Teens may come and go as time permits.
The activities are free and open to the public. Some of the activities require registration. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select the library, and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
