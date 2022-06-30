Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library will present an introductory demonstration of Tai Chi techniques on Saturday, July 16, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
Members of the USA Tai Chi Academy will present a demonstration of tai chi. Participants will learn simple forms of tai chi, which is often practiced for its health benefits and meditation. Discover how focusing on one’s balance can help a variety of issues, including arthritis.
Those attending the class are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.