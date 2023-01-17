The Sugar Land Rotary Club invites members of the community to participate in a meeting on March 3 at 6 p.m. at Imperial Park Recreation Center, 234 Matlage Way in Sugar Land, for the purpose of providing input to help identify future club projects in need of support in the community. Interested persons are asked to bring ideas that strive to benefit and further improve this great community we call home.
From working on large service project efforts to helping individuals, the Sugar Land Rotary Club is dedicated to supporting projects that build goodwill and are beneficial to the overall Fort Bend community. Historically, these have included Santa’s Exchange, First Colony Recreation Park Playground, Fort Bend Women’s Center, The Ark and Four Corners Community Center to name a few.
The Sugar Land Rotary Club operates as a chartered club of Rotary International, a grassroots community service organization with 1.4 million members worldwide, the world's largest non-governmental, non-political charity organization. It takes pride in representing Rotary International in Fort Bend by partnering with the community at large in the support of children and others in need of assistance.
Along those lines, “We are looking for community input and welcome ideas that represent fulfilling ways to help boost the community,” said Marvin Marcell - Club President. “We are open to ideas that include neighbors helping neighbors, connections to others, and a variety of other possibilities that are a part of our social and economic infrastructures that can make for a stronger sense of community.”
The Sugar Land Rotary Club invites you to actively participate in its upcoming meeting where your input as a community member will be of great value. It will then be reviewed for consideration in the development of realistic plans that will serve as a basis for next steps to support and address challenges identified by you, the members of the community.
