southwest of Rosenberg will have as many as 2,800 single-family homes.
The city council voted 4-3 to approve a development agreement with the developer, Hines Interests Limited Partnership, on April 19.
The subdivision will be located at the intersection of U.S. 59 and Finney Vallet Road in MUD No. 253.
The MUD has been previously established by the Texas Legislature, and the city’s consent to the MUD was approved 4-3 by the council on April 5 through Ordinance
No. 2022-13.
The resolution was brought back before the council on April 19 at the request of council member Alicia Casias, who voted in favor of the development agreement on April 5 along with Mayor Kevin Raines, Mayor Pro Tem Marc Morales, and council member Tim Anders. Council members Tim Krugh and Isaac Davila voted against the resolution.
Casias said she had more questions to ask the developer and city staff regarding the proposed subdivision.
“It is unusual for us to be negotiating for something that we don’t have much leverage on,” Rosenberg resident James Urbish told the council during its April 19 meeting.
“The city council and the planning commission usually have a little bit of leverage. If (a developer) can do something without us, there must be some reason they want to talk to us.”
Urbish, who serves on the city’s planning commission, wondered what that reason was.
“There must be some reason they want y’alls’ approval or the planning commission’s approval,” he said. “So I think it’s up to y’all to decide what we’re gonna get for what we’re going to give.”
Here’s some the give and gets discussed:
■ Lot sizes cannot be regulated by the city because the tract will not be served by city utilities, according to city staff.
■ The proposed development calls for a mix of lot sizes, including some 60-foot lots. The proposed development also includes 40-, 45- and 50-foot lots. Some members of the council frowned on the idea of 40-foot lots.
■ The developer agreed to limit the 40-acre lot sizes to 20%, down from the original 70%.
■ Besides residential use, Hines plans to develop some of the property for multi-family uses (apartments/ townhomes, etc.) and commercial use.
■ The development will occur in phases and each phase will be platted separately.
■ Hines has also agreed to meet the city’s infrastructure design standards.
■ Parkland dedication requirements and fees are being complied with, and the development will include 225 acres of open space, according to city staff.
■ The development agreement also includes masonry standards on the homes, deed restrictions on street parking, and will involve the construction of major thoroughfares
to include the Blase Road connection to U.S. 59 and Klosterhoff Road southwest extension.
■ Hines also agrees to allocate a minimum of 50 acres for park land and open space, which the MUD or HOA will be responsible for maintaining.
However, the developer noted its plans to commit 225 acres to open space, lakes and detention ponds and natural creeks far exceeds the minimum required by the city.
■ Hines also agrees to provide 1.5 acres for a fire station within the property, which is presently serviced by Fort Bend County Emergency Services District No. 8.
■ No more than 15% of the development will be allocated to non-traditional homes, such as townhomes, patio homes, single-family detached homes with shared driveways.
Hines welcomes a development agreement and Strategic Partnership Agreement with the city to ensure the property is developed to the city’s approval — most likely with the idea of future annexation by the city.
Retired city fire marshal Pete Pavlovsky, who also serves on the planning commission, warned the council to steer clear of the 40-foot lots because the narrow lot sizes made it difficult for fire departments.
A representative of Hines said the 40-foot lots will have high-quality homes built on them by the same builder that constructed homes of 40-foot lots in Veranda. Highland Homes also built high-quality homes on 40-foot lots in the Houston area, he said. “Highland builds a really, really, good 40. They do a good job. They sell them. Homeowners are very happy.”
He said the cost of the minimum size lots and homes starts at $443,000 for some Highland homes.
Councilman Anders said the trend today is toward smaller homes and smaller lots.
Many people no longer need or want big homes and big yards because they do not want to do the yard work and do not need the garage space for mowers and lawn care equipment, he said. They would rather hire a contractor to do the work for them while they are out enjoying life, he added. After some discussion, the council once again approved Resolution No. R-3266. The vote was 6-1 with Krugh voting against the proposed agreement.
