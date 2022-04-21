I am writing in response to the 4-17-22 article on the Advisory Board written by Scott Willey. As a former Animal Advisory Board member and an avid proponent of our No Kill shelter I would like to address the misinformation included in the article. I was also present at the board meeting on April 6. When I spoke to the board before the meeting, one of the things I asked them to add to our ordinance was a definition of “dangerous dog”. It’s the same definition used by Texas state. In the end, the board chose to include this definition, contrary to Willy’s statement that the board wants to do away with the term dangerous when it comes to dogs.
A dog doesn’t get a “free bite” as suggested in the article. A dog will be deemed dangerous if it makes an unprovoked attack on a person that causes bodily injury and occurs outside of the dog’s enclosure. It is simple and clear.
The words “other animal” will be removed from our ordinance to be in line with Texas state statute. As mentioned in the article the City Attorney was present at the meeting to make sure the proposed amendments would be in line with state law which supersedes local ordinances. In Texas statute there is no mention of an attack by a dog on another animal. There is this statement in Texas law: “A person commits an offense if the person is the owner of a dangerous dog and the dog makes an unprovoked attack on another person outside of the dog’s enclosure…”
The state law makes it clear that pet owners are responsible if their pet attacks a person. Since this attack occurs outside of the dog’s enclosure and it's unleashed, the owner also violates the state's leash law.
Toni Jansson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.