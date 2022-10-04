Capitol Highlights

Texas has deployed state resources to Florida to assist in response and recovery efforts in the aftermath of the devastation caused last week by Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms to hit the United States in the past decade.

“Texans understand the urgency of hurricane disaster response and recovery efforts, and our state is swiftly sending more support and resources to Florida as they continue responding to Hurricane Ian,” Gov. Greg Abbott said.

The Texas Division of Emergency Personnel has sent more than 80 people to Florida, including nearly two dozen firefighters. In addition, more than 1,000 workers from Texas electricity providers were deployed to Florida to assist in restoring power.

Court: Paxton can’t prosecute election crimes

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals stuck with an earlier ruling that Attorney General Ken Paxton does not have the power on his own to investigate and prosecute suspected election crimes. The Austin American-Statesman reported the court turned down Paxton’s request to reverse a December ruling which struck down a 1985 law giving the attorney general that authority.

That ruling by the court, which consists of all Republicans, said the 1985 law violated the state’s separation of powers doctrine, since it gave the attorney general’s office, which is in the executive branch, prosecution authority reserved for members of the judicial branch – district and county attorneys.

Paxton sharply criticized the ruling, the Statesman reported.

