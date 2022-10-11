The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Education Division will host the 15th annual State of the Schools address on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 11:30-1:30 at Safari Texas Ranch.
The State of the Schools brings together the superintendents from Stafford Municipal School District, Lamar Consolidated Independent School District, and Fort Bend Independent School District, to present their plans for the future of over 120,000 students they serve in their respective districts.
With discussion led by Education Division Chair Jim Rice, hear their vision and direction for the future workforce and business leaders in Fort Bend County.
Register be at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Rebekah Beltran at 281-566-2158 or Rebekah@fortbendcc.org.
