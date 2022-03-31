The Vital Records Division of the Fort Bend County Clerk’s office, under the leadership of County Clerk Laura Richard, has earned the highest marks for the year 2021 receiving the “Exemplary 5 Star Award” from the State of Texas Vital Statistics Unit. Very few Local Registrars receive this prestigious award due to the stringent criteria set by the State. The criteria includes registering 100% of birth and death records within one business day, attending regular trainings, having an excellent record of customer service, data quality, and implementing strong security of records.
On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 during Commissioners Court, County Judge K.P. George presented the Honorable Laura Richard with a proclamation in recognition of receiving the prestigious award of the Exemplary 5 Star registration status. “We thank Laura Richard and her staff for their hard work, excellent customer service, and understanding the importance of Vital Statistics and its impact on the citizens of Texas.”
County Clerk Laura Richard would also like to remind the public that the City and School Board Election is coming up on May 7, 2022. Registration for voting ends on April 7, 2022. Be sure to register so you can participate in this year’s polls! For more information, visithttps://www.fortbendcountytx.gov/government/departments/elections-voter-registration.
For more information about the Office of Fort Bend County Clerk and its services, visit www.fbctx.gov.
