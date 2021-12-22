St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church, Needville
9122 Church Street
979-793-4305
Worship Services at 9 am — followed by Sunday School at 10 am. Ismael Rangel will be leading the service, please join us.
Worship Services are also available on-line at stpaulsneedville.com
Bible Study will be at 3pm in the Fellowship Hall
Clothes Closet is open the 3nd Saturday from 10am- 12pm
Necessities Pantry is open the 3rd Saturday from 10am-12pm
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.