St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, Needville

9122 Church Street

979-793-4305

stpaulsneedville.com

Worship Services at 9 am - followed by Sunday School at 10 am. Rev. Munn Hinds will be leading the service, please join us.

The title of the sermon is: "Heirs of God"

Scriptures are: Luke 2:21-40 Galatians 4:4-7

Worship Services are also available on-line at stpaulsneedville.com

Bible Study will be at 3pm in the Fellowship Hall

Clothes Closet is open the 3nd Saturday from 10am- 12pm

Necessities Pantry is open the 3rd Saturday from 10am-12pm

