St. Paul's Presbyterian Church to host 4th annual Spring Fest on Feb. 26

St. Paul Presbyterian Church in Needville will host its fourth annual spring fest on Feb. 26 at the Columbus Hall, located at 13631 SH 36 in Needville.
The benefit will consist of a delicious chicken fried steak meal with all the trimmings prepared by Quentin Fojtik and the St. Paul’s Family Cookers, a large live auction conducted by Traci Yeaman, basket raffle, country store, plant sale, games for the kids, party wagon raffle, pastries sale, raffle prizes, silent auction, and much more.
Proceeds from the benefit will allow St. Paul’s to continue to grow and make improvements as well as foster our congregation and the community.
Presale tickets are available at Kinfolks Antiques and St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church.
For more details or how to get involved in the event, please contact Julie Shavers at 713-539-7595, Larry Cario at 979-793-6357 or St. Paul’s Church at 979-793-4305.
