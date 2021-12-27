1208 Fifth Street, Rosenberg
Phone: (281)341-7500
Email: stpaulrosenberg@yahoo.com
Facebook: St. Paul Lutheran Church
Pastor: Rev. Dr. Stéphane Kalonji
*Sunday Worship with Holy Communion: 9:30 A.M.
Children’s message: offered during Sunday worship.
*Fellowship: 10:45 A.M.
*Bible Study/Sunday School: 11:00 – 11:45 A.M.
*Women’s Bible Study: Dorcas Circle and Sisters of Faith Circle. Call Church office for meeting schedule.
*St. Paul & Peace Men’s Bible Study, Fellowship and Meal: Last Wednesday each month at 6:00 p.m.
*Youth Ministry Bible Talk and Meal: Every first Tuesday of the month, 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Events and trips scheduled throughout the year.
*Quilting Group: Second Monday of the month, 9:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M.
*Lutheran Glocks for the Flock Gun Club: Second Saturday each month at 11:00 a.m. at G2G Family Shooting Range, 25635 SW Freeway, Rosenberg.
*International Mission Work: Congo Mission
Facebook: Congo Mission International
We support mission work in Congo DRC where our Pastor goes every year, in July, for three weeks.
The Youth Ministry Team will meet on Tuesday, January 4 at 6:00 p.m.
Leadership Retreat will be held on Saturday, January 8 beginning at 9:00 a.m. in the fellowship hall.
Lutheran Glocks for the Flock Gun Club will NOT be meeting in January due to the Leadership Retreat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.