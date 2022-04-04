St. Paul Lutheran Church
1208 Fifth Street, Rosenberg
Phone: (281)341-7500
Email: stpaulrosenberg@yahoo.com
Facebook: St. Paul Lutheran Church
Pastor: Rev. Dr. Stéphane Kalonji
*Sunday Worship with Holy Communion: 9:30 A.M.
Children’s message: offered during Sunday worship.
*Fellowship: 10:45 A.M.
*Bible Study/Sunday School: 11:00 – 11:45 A.M.
*Women’s Bible Study: Dorcas Circle meets the third Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. each month and Sisters of Faith Circle meets the third Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. each month.
*St. Paul & Peace Men’s Bible Study, Fellowship and Meal: Last Wednesday each month at 6:00 p.m.
*Youth Ministry Bible Talk and Meal: Every first Tuesday of the month, 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Events and trips scheduled throughout the year.
*Quilting Group: Second Monday of the month, 9:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M.
*Lutheran Glocks for the Flock Gun Club: Second Saturday each month at 11:00 a.m. at G2G Family Shooting Range, 25635 SW Freeway, Rosenberg.
*International Mission Work: Congo Mission
Facebook: Congo Mission International
We support mission work in Congo DRC where our Pastor goes every year, in July, for three weeks.
Maundy Thursday Seder Meal & Service –will be held on Thursday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Good Friday Service –will be held on Friday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m.
Lutheran Youth Ministry will be hosting Easter Activity Day on Saturday, April 16 from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. Easter pictures, activities, lunch, and an Easter Egg Hunt.
Easter Sunrise Service will be held on Sunday, April 17 at 6:30 a.m. at the Gazebo at Seabourne Creek Nature Park, 3825 Hwy 36 S, Rosenberg. Hosted by St. Paul Lutheran, Rosenberg and Joy Lutheran, Richmond. Please bring flashlights and chairs for seating.
Easter Breakfast will be served on Sunday, April 17 beginning at 7:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1208 Fifth Street, Rosenberg by the Lutheran Youth Ministry Team.
St. Paul Lutheran Church Men in Mission, Women of St. Paul and Lutheran Youth Ministry will be holding a Chicken Noodle Soup Dinner on Friday, April 29th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in the fellowship hall. There will also be a silent auction.
