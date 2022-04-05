St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 7615 FM 762 in Richmond, 281-545-1661, www.stmarksfortbend.org, offers Sunday worship service at 10:00 am. Palm Sunday service 4/10 at 10am. Maundy Thursday Service 4/14 at 7pm. Stations of the Cross and Good Friday Liturgy 4/15 at 12pm. Easter service 4/17 at 8am &10am. St. Mark’s School is accepting enrollment for the school year, 18months to 5 years olds. For more information on current activities or worship please contact our church office at 281-545-1661, visit our website, www.stmarksfortbend.org or Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.