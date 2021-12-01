St. John's United Church of Christ located at 1513 West Street at Avenue M in Rosenberg (281-342-5159; http://www.stjohnsunitedchurchofchrist.org) will hold worship services on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Felix Carrion delivering the morning message entitled, "Prepare to Be a Home for Such a Mighty Guest." Holy Communion will be observed this Sunday. Following CDC guidelines social distancing and the wearing of masks while inside of the building is encouraged.
For more information regarding worship services please contact the church office or visit our website or FaceBook page.
