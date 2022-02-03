1513 West Street at Avenue M in Rosenberg (281-342-5159; http://www.stjohnsunitedchurchofchrist.org) will hold worship services at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday with the Rev. Felix Carrion delivering the morning message entitled, "Jesus Says So." Holy Communion will be observed and social distancing and the wearing of masks are encouraged.
For more information regarding worship services please contact the church office or visit our website or FaceBook page
