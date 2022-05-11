This week’s sermon is titled “Peter’s Invisible Fence” given by Rev. Jeff Gantz.
Things of interest to others:
Volunteers Needed: VBS will be the week of June 20-24! We will be going on a Quest for God’s Great Light on Adventure Island! VBS is open to children age 4 (as of June 20, 2022) through entering 5th grade. Registration for children can be found on the SJUMC website. Registration closes on May 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.