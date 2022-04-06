This week’s sermon is titled “God in the Details” given by Rev. Jeff Gantz.

Things of interest to others:

Easter Family Fun Day: Saturday, April 9; 11am-1pm

Holy Week:

Palm Sunday, April 10

Worship at 8:30 and 11:00am

Maundy Thursday, April 14

Worship at 6:30pm

Easter Sunday, April 18

Easter Worship at 8:30, 9:45, & 11:00am

Vacation Bible School: VBS will return to St. John’s this summer during the week of June 20-24! Registration is open via our website. www.stjohnsumc-richmond.org

St. John’s United Methodist Church

400 Jackson Street

Richmond, TX 7469

281-342-6631

