This week’s sermon is titled “God in the Details” given by Rev. Jeff Gantz.
Easter Family Fun Day: Saturday, April 9; 11am-1pm
Holy Week:
Palm Sunday, April 10
Worship at 8:30 and 11:00am
Maundy Thursday, April 14
Worship at 6:30pm
Easter Sunday, April 18
Easter Worship at 8:30, 9:45, & 11:00am
Vacation Bible School: VBS will return to St. John’s this summer during the week of June 20-24! Registration is open via our website. www.stjohnsumc-richmond.org
St. John’s United Methodist Church
400 Jackson Street
Richmond, TX 7469
281-342-6631
