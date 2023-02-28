Join us for Spring Break fun at the George Ranch Historical Park, Saturday, March 11 and Tuesday through Saturday, March 14-18. Visit each day from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to see real-life cowboys as they wrangle, wrestle, and blaze a trail through history to celebrate the Golden Age of the Cattle Drive!
A general admission ticket purchase includes all activities each day, plus tours of the historic homes. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for children (ages 4-12). Children ages 3 and under are free.
Activity Schedule
Tuesday, March 14 - Thursday, March 16
9:00 a.m. Roping practice at 1930s Bach House
10:00 a.m. Cattle Demonstration at 1930s Cattle Complex
11:00 a.m. Steer Round-Up at the 1890s Rail Car
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.