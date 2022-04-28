Sporting clays tournament

ROSENBERG — The Central Fort Bend Chamber is set to host the 2nd Annual Sporting Clay Shoot Tournament, presented by Legacy Ford, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from 9:00 am – 2:30 pm. The event will be held at Greater Houston Sports Club located at 6700 McHard Rd, Houston, TX 77053.
The tournament raises money for Central Fort Bend Chamber programs and activities. In addition to Legacy Ford, the Photobooth Sponsors is Odyssey Engineering Group; the Breakfast Sponsor is First Community Credit Union; and the Station Sponsors are Dry Creek Social Club, Ninyo & Moore, OCuSOFT, Inc., Page, and Prosperity Bank – Rosenberg.
Teams are $1000 and include ammo, 72 targets, team golf cart, Team Flurry, lunch, and drinks. This is a 21+ event.
For more information on the Central Fort Bend Chamber upcoming events, membership information or to view our calendar, please visit www.cfbca.org or call the office at 281-342-5464.
