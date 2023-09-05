Pleak City Council will hold a meeting September 6, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. Meetings
are open to the public. Meetings are held at Pleak City Hall, 6621 F.M. 2218, Richmond. Council to discuss and take action on an ARPA/Federal Procurement Policies and Procedure addendum, discuss interlocal agreement with Fort Bend County ESD #6 and discuss and take action on Village bank accounts.
Hope everyone had a wonderful and safe Labor Day. We spent the afternoon with my sister and family hanging around the pool. We enjoyed the short-lived rain, but a little is better than nothing. We are still in a burn ban so please do not burn trash, limbs or any other rubbish at this time.
I look forward to hearing from you and sharing stories of your plans for the summer, your children's school accomplishments OR good news from your neighborhood or your church. You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com with any news that you would like to share.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of www.villageofpleak.com for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings. For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at
281-239-8504.
