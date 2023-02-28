Speaker of the Texas House Dade Phelan announced today additional key legislative priorities of the chamber that are aimed at defending the state’s economic growth over the past two years and creating an opportunity for even more development as population continues to expand at a rapid pace.
The following bills, which make up the Texas House’s broader legislative priorities package for the 88th Texas Legislature, will be filed today:
House Bill 5 by Rep. Todd Hunter
House Bill 8 by Rep. Gary VanDeaver
House Bill 19 by Rep. Andrew Murr
House Bill 5 by Representative Hunter, also known as the Texas Jobs & Security Act, would provide Texas with a critical economic development tool to create additional jobs, investments and tax revenue, keeping the state competitive in drawing businesses to relocate or expand here. Under House Bill 5, the incentives would be targeted and temporary in attracting large-scale, capital-intensive projects related to the manufacturing, national security and energy infrastructure industries. Texas taxpayers would also have transparency into how those state incentive dollars are used, the number of jobs created and the full economic impact of such projects on communities.
House Bill 8 by Representative VanDeaver would establish a new funding model for community colleges in Texas that recognizes and rewards such institutions for the important role they play with associate degrees, non-credit workforce education programs and other credentials of value that will be required in more than 60% of jobs in the state over the next decade. House Bill 8 would also create a new scholarship program, increasing the opportunity for economically disadvantaged high school students to enroll in dual credit courses, and expand access to higher education opportunities across the state by creating new shared services for institutions through the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, enabling colleges to expand their range of offered academic and workforce programs.
