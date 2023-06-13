We are very excited to share that we have hired a new Executive Director to lead our organization. With more than 15 years of nonprofit experience, including extensive management, program and fundraising expertise, Dedre M. Smith will join the Literacy Council on May 30.
A Stafford resident, Dedre most recently led six community care centers across the Greater Houston area as a Director at the Salvation Army. She was responsible for providing a direct link to resources for children, teens, adults, senior citizens, and families through sound operational and financial performance results. As a senior program manager for Be A Champion, Inc., Dedre was instrumental in establishing community partnerships with several large schools districts in the area, as well as implementing processes that resulted in reducing account balances. She also developed leadership skills while managing programs, funding and community partnerships with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston and the YMCA of Greater Houston.
You may recall that the hiring process started earlier this year. A Search Committee that included the Executive Committee, as well as former chairs, Jeff Tallas and Leticia Lowe, was established. We also worked with a professional recruiter. In all, 15 candidates applied for the position. We interviewed five candidates and two were brought in for a second interview and one-on-one time with Development Director, Nicola Johnson and Event Coordinator, Alex Sanchez. It was a unanimous decision to offer Dedre the position and we’re confident that she brings the right skill set at the right time as we continue to work to rebuild our presence in the community.
Mother of three children and five grandchildren, Dedre enjoys reading, trying new restaurants with family and friends, traveling, visiting museums, and attending church events. Her life’s purpose is to make a difference in the lives of others by helping them reach their full potential.
Please join us in congratulating her and welcoming her to the organization. We will be setting up an opportunity for you to meet Dedre. Look for details coming soon.
Thank you for supporting our adult literacy organization. We’re proud to say we’ve successfully served Fort Bend County for 35 years.
Please join all of us at the Literacy Council in celebrating our 35th birthday by donating $35 today https://bit.ly/3NgQuY0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.