Documenting our lives with pictures has become easier than ever with the advent of smartphones with built-in cameras. Learn tips and tricks for improving photos taken with smartphones at a special Smartphone Photography Workshop at Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library on Saturday, August 13, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
Retired educator Diane Whitmarsh will discuss unique aspects of smartphone photography and the camera features that iPhones and androids have in common. Learn about the different camera functions and how to use the various modes. Get tips on photo composition and other techniques that can turn everyday photos into something spectacular.
Those attending the workshop are encouraged to bring their smartphones (and chargers) to practice the new techniques being taught.
After teaching for more than 40 years, Whitmarsh retired and began actively pursuing her interest in photography. She interned with a professional photographer, focusing on portraits, sports, wildlife, and landscape photography. A member of the Fort Bend Photography Club and the Art League of Fort Bend, Whitmarsh currently teaches smartphone photography with the Sugar Land Parks and Recreation Department.
The workshop is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “George Memorial Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 281-342-4455, or by visiting the library.
