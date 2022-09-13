Six & Seven Year Old Boys Can Sing with Music Magic this Oct. 11.

The Emmy-nominated Fort Bend Boys Choir of Texas offers first class vocal training for boys ages six through voice change. Kicking off their 41st season, this organization will once again offer Music Magic for six and seven year old boys. This eight-week class meets every Tuesday from 6:30-7:15 p.m., starting October 11 at the First United Methodist Church-Missouri City. No audition is necessary for Music Magic, just a love of music and singing. This enrichment program brings music alive using movement, singing, musical games, instruments and more. Tuition is only $100.00 and boys receive a free Music Magic t-shirt and their own music folder.
The Fort Bend Boys Choir is looking forward to Music Magic returning this fall after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. “With many people vaccinated already, it is long past time for children to return to musical activities,” says William R. Adams, Founder & Artistic Director. “We will continue to offer the mask option for the safety of our choirboys and music staff. In addition, we will continue to uphold the social distancing during rehearsals as an added layer of safety,” says Tiana Mortimer, Executive Director. “We want our choir parents and boys to feel comfortable.”
For more information about their Music Magic program for six and seven year old boys, visit their website at www.fbbctx.org or call (281) 240-3800 for more information. Learn more about how the Fort Bend Boys Choir of Texas continues to “make a difference … one boy at a time” through their website, Facebook page, YouTube channel and Twitter.
