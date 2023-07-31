Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels is pleased to announce the appointment of Doug Simpson as the organization’s new Executive Director. He succeeds Judge Bob Hebert, who served as the Executive Director for the past four years.
Simpson brings a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to the community, making him an excellent choice to lead Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels into its next chapter of growth and impact. “We are thrilled to welcome Doug as the new Executive Director of Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels,” said David Howard, FBS Board Chairman. “His impressive track record in nonprofit management and dedication to improving the lives of others aligns perfectly with our mission. With Doug’s guidance, we are confident that Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels will continue to thrive and expand its services to meet the growing needs of our aging population.”
As former Judge Bob Hebert transitions out of the Executive Director role, he leaves behind a legacy of significant achievements and positive impact on the lives of seniors in Fort Bend and Waller County. Under his leadership, the organization has witnessed unprecedented growth, streamlined operations, and strengthened community partnerships, enhancing its capacity to deliver meals and support services to those in need.
“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have served as the Executive Director of Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels,” said Judge Bob Hebert. “It has been an honor to work alongside dedicated staff, volunteers, and community partners who are deeply committed to providing essential services to our senior population. I have full confidence in Doug Simpson’s ability to lead the organization forward, and I wish him every success in this role.”
Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting the independence and well-being of seniors through its vital meal delivery and support programs. With Doug Simpson at the helm, the organization is poised to build upon its successes and identify innovative solutions to address the evolving needs of seniors in the community.
Doug Simpson
