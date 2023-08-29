The Fort Bend County Master Gardeners will host their annual fall vegetable and herb plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bud O’Shieles Community Center, 1303Band Road. Some of the plants that will be available include broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, kale, kohlrabi, celery, Swiss chard, cauliflower, lettuce, mustard greens, collards, and pak choi. All proceeds from the sales are used to support the educational programs offered to the public throughout the year. For more information about this event and other Fort Bend County Master Gardeners programs please visit our website: www.fbmg.org, or call 281- 341-7068.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.