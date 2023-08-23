Texas AgriLife will host a row crops seminar on Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 8:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Fort Bend ANR-CEA John L. Few IV and Fort Bend/Brazoria CEP ANR-EA, Dr. Abdul Hakeem will conduct the discussion, which can be attended either virtually or in person at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension-Fort Bend County office at 1402 Band Road, Rosenberg. Cost is $30 per person and pre-registration is required. Topics will include managing drought & pest issues with emerging corn biotechnology, BT transgenic cotton technology update and cotton boll worm’s resistance to the technology, and controlling weeds in staple Texas row crops current best management practices. To register, see the flyer and to get more information, visit: https://fortbend.agrilife.org/ event/row-crops-seminar/ For questions, contact Lorraine Niemeyer at 281-342-3034.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.