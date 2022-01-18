Any college or technical school bound senior who has been a member of the S.P.J.S.T. Lodge 81 in Needville for at least one year, can apply for the local lodge scholarship. Send a SASE to S.P.J.S.T. Lodge 81, 9939 Peterson Road, Needville, TX. 77461 on or before March 15 to receive an application.
