The Fulshear-Katy Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Scarecrow Festival on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 3-6 p.m. in the parking lot of Thrive Church at Cross Creek Ranch, 29255 FM1093 in Fulshear. Admission is free. Activities include Trunk or Treat, music, vendor booths, games more.
