The sixth annual Ride to Rosenberg Car Show will take place Saturday, Sept. 9, in Historic Downtown Rosenberg. Competition is open to vehicles of all years. Cost is $25 per vehicle pre-registration and $30 per vehicle on day of show. Free swag bag with registration. Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check-in is 8-10 a.m. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. Registration is limited to first 150 entries. For more information, or to register, contact Renee Butler at raaconnects@gmail.com.
