Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office You are Not Alone (YANA) program and Pappa Gyros will sponsor a classic car raffle and drawing from 6-9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, at Pappa Gyros, 21910 Franz Road in Katy. Two cars will be raffled at 8 p.m. Buy tickets for a chance to win a 1958 Ford Skyliner convertible or a 1948 Jeep CJ2A. Tickets are $100 each. Cars are “as is where is.” Call for tickets 281-341-9262 or mail YANA, 1840 Richmond Parkway, Richmond, TX 77469.
