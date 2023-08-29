The Fort Bend County Master Naturalist Coastal Prairie chapter will host its first-ever Nature Day event on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Seabourne Creek Nature Park in Rosenberg. Admission is free.
Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in the beauty of nature at Seabourne Nature Park’s first-ever Nature Day!
Discover the magic of the park’s breathtaking butterfly garden, where vibrant colors and delicate wings create an unforgettable experience. There will be fun for the whole family!
A few of the activities planned include face painting and henna hand art; butterfly origami and scavenger hunts.
You will also have an opportunity to hear four 20-30 minute presentations by Texas Master Naturalists (speaker schedule is below).
Native wildflower seeds will also be given away to attendees.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.