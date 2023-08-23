St. Paul Lutheran Church Men in Mission, Women of St. Paul and Lutheran Youth Ministry will hold a pulled pork sandwich fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 5-7 p.m. in the fellowship hall, 1208 Fifth Street, Rosenberg. There will also be a silent auction. Tickets are $10 each for dine in or take out and are available from the church office by calling 281-341-7500.
