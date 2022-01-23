First United Methodist Church-Rosenberg’s Methodist Men will hold a chicken fried steak supper fundraiser on Friday, Jan. 28, from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Drive-thru and carry-out only. Cost is $12 per plate. Deadline to buy pre-sale tickets is Jan. 26. Leave voice mail only.
