The Fort Bend District Attorney’s Office and Expose Excellence Youth Program offer a Youth Law Enforcement summer camp July 18-21 to young people interested in pursuing law enforcement as a future career. The camp will be from 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. each day at the Gus George Academy at 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle in Richmond. Visit https:// form.jotform.com/220616343801144 to fill out your virtual application. The program is free and the deadline to apply is May 15. Lunch will also be provided at no cost. Email june.okoro@ fortcountytx.gov for more information.
