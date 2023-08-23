Hispanics Offering People Education, or H.O.P.E., will host its annual Zombie fun run fundraiser in October at Seabourne Creek Nature Park. Runners, walkers and zombies needed. Cost is $20 to run or walk (running is recommended!) through and from zombies. Cost is $20 to dress up as a zombie and chase walkers and runners. Make-up artists will help with blood, gore and gashes. Proceeds go toward college scholarships. For more information on HOPE and how to become a sponsor, contact Josie Jiminez at 281-766-1960 or by email at josieaj@gmail.com. or Veronica Munoz at 832-380-1956 or by email at munozvc2@gmail.com.
