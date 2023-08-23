The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the Citizens Police Academy, scheduled to begin in the fall of 2023. Online registration ends on Aug. 25. The program will accept 35 qualified participants. The 11-week program is free of charge and will be held at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy, located at 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle, Richmond, directly across the street from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. The program consists of twohour sessions held on consecutive Thursdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The first session will begin on Aug. 31, and the final session will be held Nov. 9. Email socp@fortbendcountytx.gov for additional information or contact the FBCSO Crime Prevention deputies at 281-238- 1536.
